Do you have old Pokémon cards hidden in your attic or stored away in your childhood bedroom?

If so, you could be sitting on a fortune with one of the most sought-after Pokémon cards now valued at £1,274,523.

Even having some of the most famous Pokémon characters on cards could earn you a few hundred pounds - meaning your childhood collecting skills could finally pay off.

Pokémon cards have become a huge investment in recent years with high-profile individuals like YouTuber Logan Paul spending millions on first editions.

The most valuable Pokémon cards

These are the best Pokémon for value, according to research by money.co.uk which analysed the latest data from online marketplace eBay. The research established which Pokémon cards could earn you the most when sold.

A Pikachu card is currently the most valuable Pokémon card in the world – the ‘Japanese Old Back Pokémon Trophy Card NO.2 Neo Spring Battle PSA 9 Pikachu’ is listed at an astonishing £1,274,523.

In second position is ‘PSA 10 Trophy Kangaskhan Parent & Child Tournament 1998’. The card, centred around Kangaskhan is worth a sizable £350,000.

‘1st Edition Japanese Base Set No Rarity Blastoise 1996 PSA 10 Mint’ and ‘1st Edition Japanese Base Set No Rarity Venusaur 1996 PSA 10 Mint’ are in joint third position. The cards, respectively focused on the characters Blastoise and Venusaur, are valued at a colossal £185,868 each.

Meanwhile the 'PSA 10 ITALIAN Ivysaur #30 1st Edition GEM 10' card featuring Ivysaur will fetch you around £54,797 and the 'Pokémon Card Machamp 1st Edition 8/102 Hologram' goes for £20,000.

The '1998 Japanese Pokémon Meiji movie promo prism Holofoil card #3 Ancient Mew Gem' has a value of £18,266, according to the research.

You can also get £11,325 for the PSA 10 Pokémon Card Mewtwo GX Promo HR Competition GEM Mint 2019 Japan 364/SM-P card.

This is followed by the Pokémon 026 Tropical Wind STAMP PSA 10 PROMO World 2004 Tournament Card Prize, valued at around £10,959.

Rounding off the top ten is ‘PSA 10 Pokémon Card Game Gengar Holo Masaki Promo Vending Japanese GEM MT #94’, with the card worth £10,229.

The Pokémon characters with the highest card value

Money.co.uk's research found the Pokémon character with the highest card value is Starly, as the median price of a Starly Pokémon card is £399.51.

Bidoof, a rodent-like creature, is in second place. The median price of Bidoof Pokémon cards is £285.00.

Charizard (£150.00), Lugia (£149.99) and Umbreon (£142.00) are among the other valuable Pokémon characters, respectively ranking third, fourth and fifth.

Rounding off the top ten is Rayquaza. Pokémon cards which feature the serpentine-like character have a median price of £100.00.

What you need to know about investing in Pokémon cards

Salman Haqqi, a finance expert from money.co.uk, has provided his top tips for those considering investing in Pokémon cards.The expert said: “Pokémon cards have rapidly grown as a popular alternative investment. The nostalgia combined with the iconic characters have certainly recaptured the imagination of many people - so much so, they are willing to spend thousands, if not millions to ‘catch them all’.

"But, before taking a deep dive into the world of Pokémon cards, here are some helpful tips to achieve the highest possible return on investment."