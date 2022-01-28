Boyzlife have announced that they will be going on tour in 2022 from September to November.
It will see the band perform new songs from their upcoming original material studio album, ‘Old School’, which is due for release on May 6, 2022.
Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden make up Boyzlife, who were previously part of the boy bands Boyzone and Westlife respectively.
The band’s debut record was released on July 17, 2020 topping both the UK & Ireland’s iTunes and Amazon music charts immediately as well as charting at #12 in the UK Official Album Chart.
What a tour we just had! We loved seeing you all and can't wait to do it again!— BOYZLIFE (@boyzlifeOFCL) December 16, 2021
We are very excited to announce our next tour the 'Old School Tour 2022' sweeping across the UK next year! Sign up here to hear the details first: https://t.co/nEtNFRw32I pic.twitter.com/JFljm8vYZ6
How to get tickets for Boyzlife 2022 UK tour?
Tickets go on sale for the tour dates at 10am on Friday, January 28, and they can be found on Ticketmaster.
Where will Boyzlife be going on their 2022 UK tour?
September 26, 2022 - Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool
September 27, 2022 - Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
September 28, 2022 - De Montfort Hall, Leicester
September 29, 2022 - City Hall, Sheffield
October 1, 2022 - Town Hall, Birmingham
October 2, 2022 - St David's, Cardiff
October 4, 2022 - Corn Exchange, Cambridge
October 5, 2022 - Hexagon, Reading
October 7, 2022 - Music Hall, Aberdeen
October 8, 2022 - Usher Hall, Edinburgh
October 9, 2022 - Opera House, Blackpool
October 11, 2022 - Sands Centre, Carlisle
October 12, 2022 - City Hall, Newcastle
October 14, 2022 - The Barbican, York
October 15, 2022 - St George's Hall, Bradford
October 16, 2022 - Victoria Hall, Stoke-on-Trent
October 18, 2022 - Pavilions Theatre, Bournemouth
October 19, 2022 - New Theatre, Oxford
October 21, 2022 - Cliff Pavilions, Southend
October 22, 2022 - Leas Cliff Hall, Folkestone
October 23, 2022 - Baths Hall, Scunthorpe
October 25, 2022 - Regent Theatre, Ipswich
October 26, 2022 - G Live, Guildford
October 27, 2022 - Westlands, Yeovil
October 29, 2022 - Guildhall, Portsmouth
October 30, 2022 - Orchard, Dartford
November 1, 2022 - Hall for Cornwall, Truro
Tickets for all dates can be found on the Ticketmaster website.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.