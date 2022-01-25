Sainsbury’s has issued a safety update to customers ahead of a change to Covid rules in England this week.
From Thursday, the Government will no longer make people wear facemasks anywhere, including in supermarkets.
But despite the changes coming into effect on January 27, Sainsbury’s has moved to warn customers, some rules will remain in place within stores.
Sainsbury's issue safety update to customers amid change to Covid rules
The supermarket said: "Safety remains our highest priority. From Thursday, we’re asking our customers and colleagues in England to continue to wear a face covering in our stores if they are able to.
"In Scotland and Wales face coverings remain mandatory for those who can wear them in our stores, in line with the latest Government restrictions.
"We continue to have a range of safety measures in all of our stores, including screens and sanitising stations. "
It comes after Boris Johnson announced an end to Plan B restrictions in England.
The PM told Commons: "This morning, the Cabinet decided that we can return to Plan A in England.
"As a result, mandatory certification will end. Organisations can choose to use in voluntarily, but it will not be compulsory.
"We are no longer asking people to work from home.
"The Cabinet concluded that once regulations lapse, the Government will no longer mandate the wearing of face masks anywhere.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment