The BBC has announced a number of familiar faces will be returning to Waterloo Road ahead of the brand-new series coming to screens later this year.

Three hugely popular cast members will make a return with one of them set to be the new Headteacher of the school.

The award-winning drama set in a comprehensive school will be returning with new episodes for the first time since coming to an end in 2015.

Originally airing between 2006 and 2015, Waterloo Road is one of the longest-running TV dramas.

In September, it was confirmed a brand new series will be coming to BBC One in 2022.

It has now been confirmed Angela Griffin will return as Kim Campbell, Waterloo Road’s latest Headteacher.

Speaking to the BBC, Angela said: “I feel really honoured to be joining the new series of Waterloo Road. It is exciting to be stepping back into Kim’s shoes and I can’t wait to explore her life, character and how she has evolved since we last met her.

“The writers have some amazing storylines planned and I’m looking forward to welcoming viewers back to Waterloo Road."

Original cast members to return to Waterloo Road

Other original cast members set to return to the school after 15 years include Donte Charles (Adam Thomas) and Chlo Charles (Kate Griffiths).

Thomas promised the upcoming series will be the best one yet.

He said: “I’m so excited to go back to where it all started! Waterloo Road was a huge part of my life and career so to go back 15 years later is a dream come true.

“I feel so blessed to have been given this opportunity to get back to acting and doing what I love! I can’t wait to see some old faces and some new. I know this series is going to be the best one yet…”

It is not yet clear what role they will play in the new series by Katie Griffiths said: “I am incredibly excited to be returning to Waterloo Road - loved by all who make and watch it!

“Chlo was my first professional acting role, and I feel so lucky to be part of the show again. I can't wait to see what stories unfold!”

BBC explain reason for bringing Waterloo Road back

Speaking in September, the BBC said: “The spotlight on education in the UK is more intense now than ever before, with awareness of the challenges that teachers, parents and pupils face even more pronounced amidst the ongoing pandemic.

“Waterloo Road will use its rich history of telling entertaining and gripping human stories while tackling the important issues of the day.”

The full cast will be announced soon with further details about the storyline and release date to be released in due course.