Andrew Neil will host a new documentary which will examine Boris Johnson’s “political fight”, Press Association has reported.

The veteran broadcaster says this is “the biggest leadership crisis in three decades”.

In the documentary, Andrew Neil will be “on the inside track of Conservative Party turmoil”.

He will be using his “unique access to Conservative MPs to take us inside the biggest leadership in crisis the country has faced since the fall of Margaret Thatcher”, a release said.

Among the people due to feature in the documentary are former Brexit minister Lord Frost, Conservative MP for Ashfield Lee Anderson and David Davis, the former minister and Tory grandee who last week urged Mr Johnson to stand aside, telling him in the Commons: “In the name of God, go”.

The former BBC political broadcaster said: “It’s the biggest leadership in crisis in three decades and we have a ringside seat.”

Louisa Compton, Channel 4’s head of news, current affairs and specialist factual and sport, said: “With Boris Johnson’s future as UK Prime Minister seemingly hanging on a knife edge – who better to examine how we got here and what could happen next than Britain’s leading political journalist Andrew Neil?

“This timely film underlies the channel’s commitment to producing distinctive, thought-provoking and outstanding journalism.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has faced calls to resign following the many allegations of lockdown parties within Downing Street.

Thank you. You will. I’m working on a major prime time documentary on Mr Johnson. https://t.co/KCMVOdeDpp — Andrew Neil (@afneil) January 18, 2022

The results of an internal investigation from senior civil servant Sue Gray are expected this week.

How to watch Andrew Neil’s documentary?





The hour-long programme, titled ‘Boris Johnson: Has He Run Out of Road?’, will air on Channel 4 and All 4 on Sunday, January 30 at 7pm.

Documentary director Simon Gilchrist said it had been a “tremendous privilege” to follow Neil “as he covers the most extraordinary and dynamic political story of our times”.

He added: “It’s not often one gets access to the key players within a political party as it tries to decide whether or not to depose the Prime Minister.”