UK travellers have enjoyed free roaming across European Union member countries since the EU abolished the charges back in June 2017, but no more.

After the UK left the EU, network providers could choose to bring back charges but the main four – EE, O2, Vodafone and Three – initially said they had no plans to do so.

However, it looks like most customers will face charges in some form or another.

Here are the roaming charges from EE, Vodafone and Three that you can expect while travelling as well as the providers that aren't currently reintroducing the fee.

EE roaming charges in the EU

Back in June 2021, EE announced to its customers that it would be reintroducing roaming charges in EU countries following Brexit.

The roaming charges will come into place from March 3 2022 but will exclude the Republic of Ireland.

Until then, you can use all your allowances as you would at home, at no extra cost and can check how much you have left by texting BALANCE to 150.

Customers will be charged a fixed £2 a day payment to use their minutes, texts and data allowances within their European roaming zone.

You don't need to opt-in for anything, if you use your £2 allowance for that day then you'll be charged and if you don't, you won't need to pay anything.

Just like when you are back at home, you can buy more data and add to your allowance if you need to.

There are also some differences depending on when you started your plan with EE.

If your pay monthly plan and contract started before July 7 2021, these changes will not affect you.

However, if you took out your plan on or after July 7 2021, you will have the daily £2 charge to use your phone in the European roaming zone.

EE is offering a Roam Abroad option to add to your plan where you'll be charged £10 a month but won't have to pay the £2 daily charge when you're away.

See the full list of countries affected by the roaming changes under EE's European roaming zone.

Vodafone roaming charges in the EU

Similar to the other mobile operators, Vodafone announced in August 2021 that its customers will need to pay up to £2 per day to use their monthly allowance of data, calls and texts.

UK travellers that are Vodafone customers will have the option to reduce that £2 rate to £1 by purchasing a multi-day pass for eight or 15 days.

Customers on Vodafone's more expensive Xtra plans will have their roaming included.

The Republic of Ireland will also be exempt for all customers.

If your pay-monthly plan started before August 11 2021, you will not see any changes to your plan yet.

Vodafone's new roaming charges will come into place from the end of January.

Three roaming charges in the EU

Three announced that they would be reintroducing roaming charges in Europe in September 2021.

The mobile operator will apply a flat £2 daily charge so that its customers can use their allowances within an EU country.

The changes will apply to all new and upgrading Three customers from October 1.

Customers will see the changes come into effect from May 23 2022.

See Three's full list of Roam destinations via its website.

‼️ Roaming News: @O2 and @VirginMedia Mobile customers will continue to roam for FREE in more than 40 Europe zone destinations



😎 We’re the only MNO in the UK who isn’t planning to reintroduce daily roaming charges this year. ✈️



Click below for more info ⬇️ — Virgin Media O2 News (@VMO2News) January 10, 2022

O2 covers EU roaming as part of its Tariffs which means that your data, messaging and calls will work the same as they do at home.

For example, if your UK monthly data allowance is 25GB, you’ll have a Roaming Limit of 25GB when roaming in O2's Europe Zone.

You can use up to 25GB of your allowance at no extra cost and O2 will even text you if you’re getting close to the limit, and again if you reach it.

If you pass the roaming limit, you’ll be charged £3.50.

Speaking to the PA News agency, Gareth Turpin, of Virgin Media O2, said: “We’re starting the year by giving our customers some certainty: we will not be reintroducing roaming fees in Europe for customers on O2 or Virgin Mobile.

“Unlike all the other major mobile networks who are bringing back roaming fees, we will not be following suit.

“With many Brits now looking to plan a trip abroad, we’ve got our customers covered and extra roaming charges will be one less thing to worry about.”

Check out its Frequently Asked Questions section, if you have any queries about its roaming charges.