Wallace and Gromit are returning to our screens for a brand new adventure on BBC One.

The iconic duo are set to appear in a currently untitled film which is due for release in 2024.

Aardman Animations' new film is being written by Wallace & Gromit creator Nick Park and Shaun the Sheep Movie's Mark Burton.

The movie is set to premiere on the BBC in the UK and on Netflix for the rest of the world but we don't have an exact release date yet.

🧀 Don’t forget the crackers!#WallaceAndGromit are coming back to @BBCOne in a brand new adventure for Christmas 2024. — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) January 20, 2022

“It’s incredibly exciting to be taking British audiences on a cracking new adventure with Wallace & Gromit and to be continuing our long relationship with Aardman and Nick Park following the success of Shaun the Sheep this Christmas," Charlotte Moore, the BBC's Chief Content Officer, said in a statement.

Sean Clarke, the managing director of Aardman, added: "Wallace and Gromit are so loved by everyone at Aardman – they’re like family to us, and we couldn’t be more excited to be creating a brand-new film for them to star in.

Mr Clarke continued: "When Nick came up with the concept for a ‘smart gnome’, we all agreed that Wallace would find the idea irresistible – despite warnings from Gromit, who is wise beyond his (dog) years. We’re sure audiences will find the story irresistible too."

What will the new Wallace and Gromit film be about?





The new film is said to centre around Wallace's over-dependence on one of his inventions - the smart gnome.

Gromit grows increasingly worried as the smart gnome adopts a personality of its own.

The BBC has teased that it then "falls to Gromit to put aside his qualms and battle sinister forces or Wallace may never be able to invent again".

When was the last new Wallace and Gromit?





We last saw a new Wallace and Gromit film back in 2008.

The adventure titled - A Matter of Loaf and Death – featured the voices of Peter Sallis and Sally Lindsay.

The movie even went on to win the BAFTA for Best Short Animation which will undoubtedly raise expectations for Aardman's new feature.