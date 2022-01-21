Three lucky shoppers could get paid to shop the middle aisle of Lidl and Aldi's specialbuys.

Those recruited as ‘Middle Aisle Shoppers’ will be paid £30 an hour to shop for limited edition bargains from Aldi and Lidl.

The professional shoppers will source deals for customers who miss out on products locally, giving people a second chance to buy the latest must-have items online at the same price.

The ideal candidate must be someone who "loves browsing the middle aisle of a discount supermarket".

Photo via Aldi's media images.

How to apply for Middle Aisle Shopper roles

The recruitment drive - led by discount voucher website WeThrift - will remain open until February 11, 2022, with successful candidates chosen by February 18.

The role offers flexible and remote working on a freelance basis. Each Middle Aisle Shopper will receive £500 spending money to purchase a set number of products when a new one is released.

Applicants must be over 18, have access to a computer or smartphone and be able to travel to at least one Lidl, Aldi, and Sainsbury’s store.

The professional shoppers' main aim is to ensure that consumers from other areas of the UK can purchase limited edition products at the same price if their local store sells out, via WeThrift.com.

Anyone interested in becoming a professional Middle Aisle Shopper can apply here.

Nick Drewe, the entrepreneur who founded of WeThrift in 2017, said: “In the UK we know that people have an affinity for reselling products, whether its old sofas, second hand trainers, or Aldi’s Kevin the Carrot plush toy, if there’s a buck to be made the entrepreneurial British people will be selling it.

"However, sometimes a product is particularly popular in one area, therefore hundreds of consumers may miss out. We want to ensure that everyone has the chance to buy a converted middle aisle product!

"Our hope is to get all of the candidates confirmed by the middle of February, so if you love browsing the middle aisle of a discount supermarket, please get in touch!”