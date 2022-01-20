Drivers have been urged to brush up on the Highway Code amid new major changes to laws.
The 'signals and position' section has been targeted in a January update - meaning drivers should give priority to pedestrians and cyclists.
The Highway Code update focuses on driving laws under Rule 186 and 187, explaining how drivers must now take extra care when approaching a roundabout.
The Highway Code states: “You should give priority to cyclists on the roundabout.
“They will be travelling more slowly than motorised traffic.
"Give them plenty of room and do not attempt to overtake them within their lane. Allow them to move across your path as they travel around the roundabout.
"Cyclists, horse riders and horse drawn vehicles may stay in the left-hand lane when they intend to continue across or around the roundabout and should signal right to show you, they are not leaving the roundabout.”
Drivers are also advised to take extra care when entering a roundabout and avoid cutting across certain road users. Among those listed in the Highway Code are cyclists, horse riders or horse drawn vehicles in the left-hand lane.
Rule 187 currently reads: "Give plenty of room to: cyclists and horse riders who may stay in the left-hand lane and signal right if they intend to continue round the roundabout.
“Allow them to do so.”
