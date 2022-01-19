David Davis, the MP for Haltemprice and Howden, has joined several other Conservative MPs in calling for Boris Johnson to resign, saying "In the name of God, go" during PMQs.
Mr Davis told the Prime Minister he had spent weeks defending him from "angry constituents", including by reminding them of the "successes of Brexit".
He went on: "I expect my leaders to shoulder the responsibility for the actions they take. Yesterday he did the opposite of that. So, I will remind him of a quotation which may be familiar to his ear: Leopold Amery to Neville Chamberlain.
"You have sat too long here for any good you have been doing. In the name of God, go."
Mr Johnson responded by saying: "I must say to him, I don’t know what he is talking about.
"What I can tell him – I don’t know what quotation he is alluding to – what I can tell him is and I think have told this house repeatedly, I take full responsibility for everything done in this Government and throughout the pandemic."
These strong words from Davis come after Bury South MP Christian Wakeford defected to the Labour party and several Tory MPs have called for a vote of no confidence in the Prime Minister.
This is after a set of allegations that have surfaced over the past few weeks detailing several alleged parties that took place in Downing Street whilst Covid restrictions were in place.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.