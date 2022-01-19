Former Conservative MP Christian Wakeford has been removed from a Tory WhatsApp group after he dramatically defected to the Labour party.

The MP for Bury South resigned from the Conservative party minutes before Boris Johnson faced Sir Keir Starmer at Prime Minister’s Questions.

Mr Wakeford was elected in 2019 with a majority of just 420 to represent Bury South in a historic ‘Red Wall’ seat.

He has now crossed the floor of the House of Commons announcing the move was in the "best interests of my constituents are served by the programme put forward by Keir Starmer and his party".

Labour leader Sir Keir said in a statement: “I would like to welcome Christian Wakeford to the Labour Party. He has always put the people of Bury South first.

“As Christian said, the policies of the Conservative government are doing nothing to help the people of Bury South and, indeed, are only making the struggles they face on a daily basis worse.

“I’m determined to build a new Britain which guarantees security, prosperity and respect for all, and I’m delighted that Christian has decided to join us in this endeavour.”

Christian Wakeford removed from Tory WhatsApp group

Labour MPS waved their papers as they welcomed Mr Wakeford to the Labour benches.

Political Correspondent for the The Guardian Aubrey Allegretti shared a screenshot showing Christian Wakeford’s office manager was apparently removed from a Whatsapp group.

Christian Wakeford’s statement in full

He announced his decision in the Bury Times and sent a letter to Mr Johnson explaining why he had lost patience with his leadership.

Mr Wakeford said: “I care passionately about the people of Bury South and I have concluded that the policies of the Conservative government that you lead are doing nothing to help the people of my constituency and indeed are only making the struggles they face on a daily basis worse.

“Britain needs a government focused on tackling the cost of living crisis and providing a path out of the pandemic that protects living standards and defends the security of all.

“It needs a government that upholds the highest standards of integrity and probity in public life and sadly both you and the Conservative Party as a whole have shown themselves incapable of offering the leadership and government this country deserves.”