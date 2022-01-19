A Conservative MP has defected to the Labour party, describing Boris Johnson as "incapable" of leadership.

Bury South MP Christian Wakeford made the announcement ahead of Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs), where Boris Johnson is expected to announce the easing of England’s Plan B Covid restrictions.

The MP told Boris Johnson that “you and the Conservative Party as a whole have shown themselves incapable of offering the leadership and government this country deserves”.

His move was announced just minutes before a session of PMQs, with the timing calculated to cause maximum damage to Mr Johnson.

Local journalism at its finest: Christian Wakeford @Christian4BuryS defects to Labour in a crushing blow to Boris Johnson as a growing chorus of Conservative MPs call on the Prime Minister to resign.



Exclusive by @stirzaker_ted for @BuryTimes:https://t.co/UBbkNznETR — Richard Duggan (@RJKDuggan) January 19, 2022

Bury South MP Christian Wakeford defects

Christian Wakeford MP won Bury South, which had elected a Labour MP at every election since 1997, in 2019.

He announced his decision in the Bury Times and sent a letter to Mr Johnson explaining why he had lost patience with his leadership.

Christian Wakeford was cheered by Labour MPs as he arrived in the Commons ahead of PMQs and took his seat on the Opposition benches.

He opted to sit on the second row behind Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

Why the Tory MP chose to defect

Mr Wakeford said: “I care passionately about the people of Bury South and I have concluded that the policies of the Conservative government that you lead are doing nothing to help the people of my constituency and indeed are only making the struggles they face on a daily basis worse.

“Britain needs a government focused on tackling the cost of living crisis and providing a path out of the pandemic that protects living standards and defends the security of all.

“It needs a government that upholds the highest standards of integrity and probity in public life and sadly both you and the Conservative Party as a whole have shown themselves incapable of offering the leadership and government this country deserves.”

Sir Keir welcomed the defection of Christian Wakeford to the Labour Party ahead of the Prime Minister's announcement.

In a statement, Sir Keir said: “I would like to welcome Christian Wakeford to the Labour Party. He has always put the people of Bury South first.

“As Christian said, the policies of the Conservative government are doing nothing to help the people of Bury South and, indeed, are only making the struggles they face on a daily basis worse.

“I’m determined to build a new Britain which guarantees security, prosperity and respect for all, and I’m delighted that Christian has decided to join us in this endeavour.”

Boris Johnson raised the defection during PMQs and vowed that Bury South would return to Conservative ownership by the next election.

At Prime Minister’s Questions, Boris Johnson said: “As for Bury South, let me say to him, the Conservative Party won Bury South for the first time in a generation under this Prime Minister on an agenda of of uniting and levelling up and delivering for the people of Bury South. We will win again in Bury South.”

Sir Keir responded: "Bury South is now a Labour seat, Prime Minister."

Sir Keir Starmer added that the invite was open to any other Conservative MPs.

It comes after MPs from the former so-called Red Wall were said to have met on Tuesday to discuss Boris Johnson’s future. It was part of a gathering nicknamed the 'pork pie plot' or the 'pork pie putsch'.

One told The Daily Telegraph that 15% of letters needed to trigger a no confidence vote could be reached by Wednesday.

The 'pork pie plot' or 'pork pie putsch' - putsch meaning "a violent attempt to overthrow a government" or "coup", according to the Oxford Dictionary - was created by a group of Conservative MPs.