Police investigating the case of Madeleine McCann have discovered new evidence against a suspect in Germany, according to reports.
Madeleine was three years old when she went missing on May 3 2007 while on holiday in Portugal.
Her disappearance sparked one of the most high-profile missing persons searches in history.
Her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann have vowed to never give up looking for their daughter.
Madeleine McCann investigators issue update
Prosecutors in Germany have said they believe Maddie is dead.
But, a documentary team working closely with investigators say “shocking” new evidence has emerged.
Editor-in-chief Juliane Ebling, told The Sun newspaper: “The sad story of Madeleine McCann is a story that has many German facets.
“Jutta Rabe has researched shocking material in Germany, Portugal and England over the past months, which heavily incriminates Christian B.”
The source added: “In his environment there are many German women and men who can describe individual details surrounding the crime.
