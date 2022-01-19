Winterwatch 2022 is finally here - bringing us closer to the best of British wildlife with spectacular live camera coverage.

BBC 2's Winterwatch launched on Tuesday, January 18, and will run for two weeks with live TV from Scotland, Northern Ireland and the East of England.

From spotting stoats and pine martens in Norfolk to seeking out the UK’s rarest owl species, the annual show takes viewers into some of the nation's most rugged habitats.

Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan are back at Wild Ken Hill in Norfolk while Iolo Williams is filming from the Isle of Mull. Zoologist and conservationist Megan McCubbin is presenting from WWT Castle Espie in Northern Ireland.

Pictured, the presenter line-up for Winterwatch 2022. Photos: BBC.

If you've been left in awe by some of these stunning filming locations, here's how you can visit Wild Ken Hill, the Isle of Mull and WWT Castle Espie.

Wild Ken Hill

Wild Ken Hill, a nature reserve in West Norfolk working to preserve nature and farm sustainably, is open to the public for select events. While it is technically private, you can book onto Wild Ken Hill for guided tours from February until late Summer.

Prices for Wild Ken Hill's guided tour start at £10 and give you an introduction into nature - from bee keeping and beaver tours to walks at sunrise or sunset.

Wild Ken Hill's family tour, named 'The Big Picture - Families', is a great option for adults and children alike - it is a hands-on adventure through nature, including Red Poll cows, Exmoor ponies, Tamworth pigs, helping sapling trees grow, digging for earthworms, discovering minibeasts and more.

Isle of Mull

You can get to the Isle of Mull by catching a Caledonian MacBrayne ferry from one of three terminals: Killchoan, Fishnish and Oban (the main one). Booking is essential if you are going to travel to Mull through Oban as it is the most popular ferry, particularly on a Saturday.

If you want the true Winterwatch experience, you can visit the island for one of Iolo Williams' guided tours, co-led by Nature Scotland local guide, Ewan Miles. The sad news is you might struggle to book one of Iolo's tours in 2022 with no more places currently available.

Iolo Williams' guided tours include a four nights all inclusive stay as well as packed lunches. The itenerary includes a day on the ocean with Sea Life Surveys searching for Minke Whales, Basking Sharks, Dolphins and seabirds and five land excursions around the island - in search of white-tailed eagles, golden eagles, otters, hen Harrier, short-eared owls and more.

Among other guided tours from wildlife experts, you can also visit beautiful beaches, Mull Aquarium and cycling trails around the Isle of Mull. Other activities include pony trekking, walking and workshops for traditional crofting skills.

WWT Castle Espie in Northern Ireland

Megan McCubbin is bringing Winterwatch to our homes from WWT Castle Espie. The wetland reserve and visitor centre is open 10am-5pm every day while you will be glad to know Castle Espie's Kingfisher Café opens from 10.30am to 3pm daily.

You might be able to see wildfowl - including many thousands of brent geese - in the Strangford Lough skies and waters on your visit.

Booking is not necessary but you can do it online via the WWT website if preferred.