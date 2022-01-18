The BBC is currently looking for applicants across its shows from The Apprentice to Blankety Blank.

If you dream of being on the silver screen then here's your chance to sign up because we have rounded up all the BBC shows currently looking for applications.

Whether you aspire to make millions with Lord Sugar or you want to put your mind and body to the test on Race Across The World, there's a TV show to suit everyone.

Here are all the important application details to help kickstart your TV dream.

Bradley Walsh hosts Blankety Blank. Credit: PA/BBC

All of the BBC shows looking for applicants

Blankety Blank

Channel: BBC One

Description: Saturday night game show hosted by Bradley Walsh.

Criteria: The show is looking for "fun, confident, outgoing and entertaining people" and stresses that there is no need for "physical skills or a super brain".

Applicants should be 18 years of age or older.

Closing date: March 18, 2022

Fill in the BBC application form.

The Traitors

Channel: BBC One

Description: Traitors is a new reality competition series built on strategy and suspicion, filmed in the Scottish Highlands. A team of players will compete in a series of missions but there are traitors in their midst.

Criteria: Applicants should be 18 years of age or older. You must also be available for filming for up to 6 weeks currently anticipated to be in Summer 2022. See the full terms and conditions via the application form.

Closing date: March 18, 2022

Fill in the BBC application form.

Style Fixers

Channel: BBC Scotland

Description: Get a wardrobe makeover and find out how to transform your style on a budget.

Criteria: Applicants should be 18 years of age or older and based in Scotland.

Closing date: January 31, 2022

Request a BBC application form via this email: casting@mighty.productions

Marvin and Rochelle Humes host The Hit List. Credit: PA/ BBC

The Hit List

Channel: BBC One

Description: The Hit List is a play-along music quiz show hosted by Marvin and Rochelle Humes.

Criteria: Applicants must be 18 years of age or over. Contestant pairs must live together or be in household support bubbles (England and Northern Ireland) or in an extended household group (Scotland and Wales). You must also be available for potential filming dates in March 2022 in Glasgow.

Closing date: February 27, 2022

Fill in the BBC application form.

The Apprentice

Channel: BBC One

Description: Contestants will compete in weeks of gruelling tasks for the chance of an investment of up to £250,000 and a 50:50 business partnership with Lord Sugar.

Criteria: Applicants must be 18 years of age or over.

Closing date: February 4, 2022

Fill in the BBC application form.

Lord Sugar and The Apprentice cast. Credit: PA/BBC

Race Across The World

Channel: BBC Two

Description: The Race Across The World challenge involves travelling thousands of miles, at ground level, across land and sea. Experience some of the world’s most beautiful and remote locations on a limited budget and without the luxuries of flights, credit cards and modern technology.

Criteria: We are looking for teams of two to apply and applicants must be over the age of 18 on the date of submitting their application.

Closing date: February 4, 2022

Fill in the BBC application form.

Sort Your Life Out

Channel: BBC One

Description: A home makeover show hosted by Loose Women star Stacey Solomon.

Criteria: Applicants must be 18 years of age or over.

Closing date: January 31, 2022

Fill in the BBC application form.

Stacey Solomon on Sort Your Life Out. Credit: PA/BBC

Masterchef: The Professionals

Channel: BBC One

Description: Calling all professional chefs - see if you can stand the heat in the kitchen and if you've got what it takes to be crowned Masterchef: The Professionals champion.

Criteria: Applicants must be aged 20 or over as of 1 May 2022. Applications will be accepted from professional chefs only.

Closing date: April 16, 2022

Fill in the BBC application form.

Mastermind

Channel: BBC Two

Description: See if you have what it takes to take on Clive Myrie and the infamous Black Chair.

Criteria: Applicants must be 18 years of age or over.

Closing date: 11.59 pm on May 9, 2022.

Fill in the BBC application form.

Clive Myrie hosts Mastermind. Credit: PA/BBC

The Repair Shop

Channel: BBC One

Description: "If you have a damaged heirloom, a prized antique, a loved one’s treasured possession or anything else that needs restoring", this show is for you.

Criteria: Applicants must be 18 years of age and over.

Closing date: N/A

Fill in the BBC application form.