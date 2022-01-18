The singer and actress Hazel O'Connor is recovering in hospital after suffering a bleed on the brain.

She was initially rushed to hospital on Sunday, January 16 after being found at her home in southwest France.

O'Connor, 66, was placed in an induced coma for 24 hours, but is now said to be responding to treatment.

Her brother Neil O’Connor said she was receiving “the best of care” and had already regained some of her “usual feistiness”.

In a post on a Tumblr account he said: "On Sunday last, 9/01/2022, Hazel was discovered at her place in SW France and was found to have suffered a serious medical event.

“She was taken to her local hospital where it was determined that she’d had bleeding on the brain and that she should be transferred to a major hospital where her condition could be more effectively monitored.

“On Sunday things were touch and go and the next 24 hours would determine how her recovery may go.

"Her recovery is going to take a while but she is tough and is responding to stimuli and to treatment.

“She’s receiving the best of care and I thank the French medical service there for taking such good care of her.

“So, please, all positive thoughts, vibes, intentions are appreciated," he added.

Hazel O'Connor is best known for her hit singles "'Eighth Day', 'D-Days' and 'Will You?' as well as for starring in the film Breaking Glass.