Boyzlife have revealed the title and tracklist for their new album, set to be released on May 6, 2022.

The band is made up of Boyzone singer Keith Duffy and Westlife star Brian McFadden.

The latest album, named Old School, is the supergroup's first original material studio album. 

The duo released their first single The One in October 2021.

“Keith and I grew up in the 80s and 90s, the sound of that era is what made us want to be musicians in the first place,” said McFadden.

“When we first started talking about making this record as Boyzlife’s first studio album, we naturally talked about those influences a lot and have loved bringing these familiar sounds into our studio sessions and onto this record.”

Other songs on the 10-track album include Burn For You, A Little Saving, All This Time, Glory Days, Because I Love Somebody, Coming Back To You, Her, If I Asked You To Love and Distant Sun.