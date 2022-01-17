The BBC has hit out at the Government’s plan to freeze the licence fee for two years which has led to criticism of the organisation on social media.

The broadcaster warned the decision will lead to “tougher choices” that will impact on viewers.

Bosses at the corporation branded the move “disappointing” on Monday as Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries even came under criticism from her own side while arguing it was necessary to tackle the rising cost of living.

As she also confirmed a review of the licence fee’s existence in the future, Labour accused the Cabinet minister of trying to distract from Boris Johnson’s woes while waging a “vendetta” against the BBC.

The annual payment, which normally changes on April 1 each year, is expected to be kept at the current rate of £159 until April 2024, with additional ways of funding being considered by Nadine Dorries.

The culture secretary said the next announcement concerning the BBC’s licence fee “will be the last” as a new funding model is being considered for when the latest deal expires in 2027.

BBC issue statement over plans to freeze TV licence fee.





BBC chairman Richard Sharp and director-general Tim Davie issued a statement arguing that there are “very good reasons for investing in what the BBC can do”.

“A freeze in the first two years of this settlement means the BBC will now have to absorb inflation,” they said.

“That is disappointing – not just for licence fee payers, but also for the cultural industries who rely on the BBC for the important work they do across the UK.

“The BBC’s income for UK services is already 30% lower in real terms than it was 10 years ago. We will set out the implications of the settlement later, before the end of the financial year, but it will necessitate tougher choices which will impact licence fee payers.”

They said they “look forward to the nation debate” on the next charter, accepting that “all options should be considered”, after Ms Dorries said she wants to find a new funding model after the current deal ends in 2027.

But they added: “The BBC is owned by the public and their voice must always be the loudest when it comes to determining the BBC’s future.”