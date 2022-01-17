Amazon has announced it will continue to accept Visa credit card payments in the UK later than planned this week.
The two companies remain in discussion seeking to solve a dispute over high fees for processing transactions.
In an email to customers, Amazon said it was “working closely with Visa on a potential solution”.
Transactions were originally planned to be blocked from January 19 following an announcement in November.
Amazon explain why they planned to cancel Visa credit card payments
An Amazon spokesperson said at the time: "The cost of accepting card payments continues to be an obstacle for businesses striving to provide the best prices for customers.
"These costs should be going down over time with technological advancements, but instead they continue to stay high or even rise.
"As a result of Visa's continued high cost of payments, we regret that Amazon.co.uk will no longer accept UK-issued Visa credit cards as of 19 January, 2022."
