As this year’s stars took to the ice, all everyone was talking about was the stunning blue dress warn by presenter Holly Willoughby.

Ahead of the first episode of Dancing on Ice 2022, Holly took to social media to show off the Suzanne Neville designer gown.

The This Morning presenter's hair, worn in loose curls, worked perfectly with the effortlessly elegant dress, teamed with vintage jewellery from Susannah Lovis.

Getting the new series under way, Holly’s co-host Phillip Schofield, said: “Welcome to the greatest show on ice, it is so good to have an audience back.”

Happy Monday’s Bez wears helmet for Dancing on Ice

After he descended into the rink on a pair of giant maracas Bez, real name Mark Berry, is the first contestant on the show to wear a helmet for his own protection.

Despite the safety gear, he managed to stay on his feet, scoring 12.5 for his performance with reigning champion Angela Egan.

The 57-year-old, who is famed for his on-stage antics as part of Madchester-era band Happy Mondays, told the judges he was wearing protective clothing from head to toe.

Head judge Christopher Dean said: “You get a point for turning up, a point for standing up, and a point for that jump.

“It is not about how you fall, it is about how you get up and you get up every time.”

Panellist Ashley Banjo added: “If anyone needed to wear a crash helmet, I do not think they would come out. Keep pushing.”

Bez wore safety gear, including a helmet on his Dancing On Ice debut. Picture: PA/ITV

Ria Hebden in Dancing On Ice skate off

Broadcaster Ria Hebden has said she is “gutted” to be in the skate-off on Dancing On Ice next weekend.

The 39-year-old made her debut with skating partner Lukasz Rozycki to Harry Styles’ Treat People With Kindness scoring 24.5.

The regular presenter of the entertainment slot on ITV’s Lorraine, was told by head judge, Christopher Dean, to watch her “leg lines” but praised their partnership which he said was “working well”.

Olympic champion Jayne Torvill added: “I love that you smiled the whole way through, you gave a great performance.”

New judge Oti Mabuse told the TV presenter that she had an “infectious energy”.

Hebden will be battling it out against a celebrity from next week’s show to stay in the ITV competition.

Ria Hebden with skating partner Lukasz Rozycki. Picture: PA/ITV

Also performing this week were Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor who is partnered with Matt Evers, Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt and professional Mark Hanretty, Olympian Kye Whyte with new professional Tippy Packard and former Strictly Come Dancing professional Brendon Cole with partner Vanessa Bauer.

They faced the expert judging panel of former Olympic ice dancing champions Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, alongside Diversity choreographer Ashley Banjo and professional dancer Oti Mabuse, who is the newest addition.

The Dancing On Ice expert judging panel. Picture: PA/ITV

In a format change for this year, similar to BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, only six celebrities performed on the opening night, with the other six set to perform next week.

Celebrities skating for the first time next week are former England rugby player Ben Foden, singer Connor Ball, Love Island star Liberty Poole, S Club 7 singer Rachel Stevens, dancer Regan Gascoigne and Paralympian Steph Reid.

:: Dancing On Ice continues on ITV at 6.30pm on Sundays. If you miss it, you can also catch up on ITV hub.