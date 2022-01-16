Reports on Down Detector have indicated that users are having difficulty accessing the Argos website.
Users have indicated problems with the website and checkout section of the site.
Comments on Down Detector suggest that when users go to checkout, their basket returns to being empty.
One user wrote: “I add to Trolley yet when I check my trolley it is empty! Tried both the app and website.”
On Twitter, hopeful customers have been contacting the official Argos page to voice concerns.
One user wrote: “something’s wrong with your website, items in the trolly seems to disappear immediately after adding.
Hey Shelley :)— Argos (@Argos_Online) January 16, 2022
Thanks for getting in touch with us, we have had some website issues and they are getting fixed as we speak. Sadly a few customers are getting this issue.
-Chris
“Just checked on my laptop as well, same problem. I’m sure your IT guys are on it already as this is impacting all the online orders now.”
To this, the official Argos account replied that IT teams “are working on it as we speak”.
In another reply, Argos confirmed the issues and assured it is being investigated: “We have had some website issues and they are getting fixed as we speak. Sadly a few customers are getting this issue.”
Reports began to appear on Down Detector around 2pm.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.