Kate Josephs, former head of the government’s Covid Taskforce, has admitted she took part in a gathering in the Cabinet Office during coronavirus restrictions.

On January 14, Josephs took to Twitter to apologise for the gathering that was held for her leaving drinks before Christmas in 2020.

The chief executive of Sheffield City Council said she was co-operating with a probe by senior civil servant Sue Gray.

Since Kate Josephs worked in the taskforce, one of her roles was to help with the way the Government would react to the pandemic.

Boris Johnson (PA)

The news comes after James Slack and Boris Johnson have apologised for breaking Covid restrictions having also been involved in gatherings.

But who is Kate Josephs? Here’s everything you need to know.

Kate Josephs – Cabinet Office lockdown party

Kate Josephs apologised publicly on Thursday January 14, 2022 for the gathering in the Cabinet Office.

Ms Josephs has admitted the gathering did go ahead and that she was in attendance on December 17, 2020.

At this time, coronavirus restrictions were in place for things such as mixing and parties.

I am today making a statement. I am truly sorry. pic.twitter.com/xWByiiKfV3 — Kate Josephs (@katejosephs) January 14, 2022

In a statement released on Twitter, she said: “As people know I previously worked in the Cabinet Office Covid Taskforce where I was Director General from July 2020 to December 18, 2020.

“I have been cooperating fully with the Cabinet Office investigations and I do not want to pre-empt the findings of the investigation.

“However as Chief Executive of Sheffield City Council I am responsible for leading the organisation and working with partners across the city and region to support our Covid response and recovery.

“That is why I have decided to make a statement.

“On the evening of 17 December, I gathered with colleagues that were at work that day, with drinks, in our office in the Cabinet Office, to mark my leaving the Civil Service.

“I am truly sorry that I did this and for the anger that people will feel as a result. Sheffield has suffered greatly during this pandemic, and I apologise unreservedly.

“The specific facts of this event will be considered in the context of the Cabinet Office investigation. I did not attend any events at 10 Downing Street.

“I am grateful for the ongoing support of colleagues and partners and need now to ask that people allow the Cabinet Office to complete its investigation.

“I will not be able to respond to any further questions until the Cabinet Office investigation is complete.”