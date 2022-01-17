As the Winter days get longer, it means more of us can put on our walking boots and get outdoors in nature.

From woodland walks to hikes up mountains, walking is not only good for our physical health but has proven mental health benefits too.

The NHS website explains how walking briskly can help you build stamina, burn excess calories and improve heart health.

If you want to step up your walking game in 2022 or invest in good quality walking boots, it's good news - GO Outdoors and Blacks currently has fantastic options for less.

Let's spend January making exciting plans to look forward to, whilst making small steps to achieving our goals for 2022 🥾 Let's do this! #gomakethemostofit

📍 The ascent towards Catbells overlooking Derwentwater pic.twitter.com/jWNe71F67n — GO Outdoors (@GOoutdoors) January 4, 2022

Here's some of the best deals on walking boots to help you save money without losing quality.

Best walking boots in the GO Outdoors and Blacks sale

Mens walking boots

Merrell Men’s MQM Flex 2 GORE-TEX Mid Shoes

These black Merrell walking boots are selling fast on the Blacks website - down from £130 to £90.

Even better, you can knock off an extra 15% with the Blacks discount code EXPLORE15 - taking the price to £76.50.

These Merrell walking boots get five star reviews from happy walkers - with a durable, lightweight design featuring a GORE-TEX® waterproof upper, flexible midsole, air cushion heel and Quantum Grip outsole.

Peter Storm Men’s Eskdale Mid Waterproof Walking Boots

GO Outdoors is offering 33% off these brown, timeless Peter Storm walking boots - down from £120 to £80 with a members card.

This a great boot for all levels of walkers - offering waterproof and breathable moisture regulation and a comfortable cushioned midsole.

Scarpa Men's Rush Trek Gore-Tex Hiking Boot

Made for serious adventures, the Scarpa walking boot offers comfort, grip and weather protection for every mountain and trail.

With illuminous yellow, grey and black tones, GO Outdoors is offering these walking boots for £166.50, previously £185.

Women's walking boots

Salewa Women's Mountain Trainer Mid GORE-TEX

These women's walking boots by Salewa are currently in the Blacks sale with 28% off - dropped down to £140, from £195.

These are lightweight, fully waterproof womens trekking boots with a robust suede upper and GORE-TEX soles.

One customer, who gave a five star rating, said: "Excellent hiking boots. Good support inside the boot making them very comfortable to walk in all day."

Hi Tec Women’s Bandera II Walking Boot

These Hi Tec boots now have 57% off in the Blacks sale - a high quality, comfortable walking boot for just £39.

With pink laces and black and green tones, these are a great pair of boots - offering waterproof protection and moisture control with Dri-Tec technology.

These are some of the most popular walking boots on the Blacks website.

Peter Storm Women's Millbeck Waterproof Walking Boot

For those who prefer a plain coloured walking boot, these navy womens walking boot options from Peter Storm could be the right fit.

The Millbeck Waterproof Walking Boot is currently priced at £75, down from £115, with a GO Outdoors members card.

This style works well for people likely to hike on wet and muddy terrain with waterproof and breathable features.

Kids walking boots

COTSWOLD Kids’ Littledean Waterproof Walking Boots

These COTSWOLDS kids walking boots are great for little ones with growing feet because they're just £18 in the GO Outdoors sale.

These are flexible, rugged and lightweight - perfect for adventurous children.

Regatta Samaris Mid JNR Kids' Walking Boot

These Regatta walking boots for kids go up to size 13 - now £32, that's 60% off in the GO Outdoors sale.

Parents say these walking boots are a good fit for children with "plenty of grip" and durability.

You can find the full GO Outdoors sale here while the Blacks sale can be found here.