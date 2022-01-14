Ed Sheeran has got plans to build a burial chamber under the floor of a new church in the grounds of his estate in Suffolk.
The singer had already obtained permission for the building, but would now like to enhance it with additional space in a burial chamber.
As reported by The Times in the original application the church was described as a place of retreat for contemplation and prayer. It has been designed with curved walls, elevated at each end.
Plans were submitted to the Dennington parish council, which show that a 2.7m by 1.8m plot would be at the back of the building beneath a slab in the floor.
Aside from that, the church will have a tower, eight pews, an altar, an upstairs gallery, and stained-glass windows.
Currently, Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn's estate already contains five properties, as well as entertainment facilities for the family such as the treehouse, swimming pool, and a private pub.
As reported by The Mirror Sheeran bought the 16th Century Wynneys farmhouse on the estate in June 2012 for £450,000.
He has since added the Chestnuts bungalow for £525,000, Sunnyside house at £925,000, The Poplars for £875,000, and Wynneys hall at £895,000
