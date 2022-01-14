A loss of taste and smell has long been associated with Covid-19 and a common symptom of the virus responsible for a global pandemic.

The rise in Omicron cases in the UK forced Boris Johnson into warning the current infection rate is the “fastest growth” in Covid cases since the start of the pandemic at a Downing Street press conference last week.

Speaking at a press briefing in Downing Street, the Prime Minister said: “Our United Kingdom is in the midst of the fastest growth in Covid cases that we’ve ever known.

“So, anyone who thinks our battle with Covid is over, I’m afraid is profoundly wrong.”

While the NHS lists a high temperature, a new continuous cough, and a loss or change to your sense of taste or smell as the three main symptoms of coronavirus, some signs are less common among people infected with Omicron.

The strain of Covid has been found to show milder symptoms, comparable to the common cold with patients reporting symptoms such as sneezing and headaches.

Loss of taste and smell lest common in Omicron patients

The Zoe Covid symptom study is an app used for people who have tested positive for Covid to log how they are feeling and symptoms they may be experiencing.

According to latest data, less than 20% of people who have tested positive for the virus in recent weeks have reported a loss of smell.

It now ranks 17th on the apps list of symptoms for coronavirus.

Dr. Andy Pekosz, a virologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, told Insider: "Loss of smell was something that many people used to report with COVID-19-symptom onset. With Omicron, that doesn't seem to be reported much at all.

"Much more talk about coughs and scratchy throats with Omicron than we saw with other variant infections previously."

Full list of 20 symptoms linked to Omicron

Headaches and a runny nose are well known symptoms however there are number of less common warning signs you should be aware of.

Top 20 Omicron symptoms according to ZOE Covid symptoms app.