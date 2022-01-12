Ru Paul's Drag Race UK vs The World has just revealed its special guest stars and we can't believe the star-studded lineup.

RuPaul will take Drag Race UK to another level as he opens up the battle to Drag Race queens from around the world to relaunch the channel BBC Three.

The special guests will join nine international Drag Race Royal alumni who will battle it out for the crown in the new series.

The UK is set to be the first host nation for renowned queens from different franchises and cultures to earn the ultimate title of Drag Race Superstar.

The series will launch on February 1 2022 with BBC Three being broadcast at 7 pm every night on BBC iPlayer, Freeview, Freesat, Sky and Virgin Media.

Here are the famous faces helping Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr and Ru Paul to crown the queen of the world.

Ru Paul's Drag Race UK vs The World special guests

The hit BBC show has confirmed that some of the biggest names in showbiz will be joining the judging panel along with the programme's other popular features.

Radio 1 DJ and former Strictly Come Dancing star Clara Amfo will be sitting on the judging panel alongside comedian and BBC Three 'This Country' actress Daisy May Cooper in her judging debut.

The series will also feature "Bridgerton heartthrob" Jonathan Bailey who the show says "is swapping the stage and screen for the #DragRaceUK runway."

Calling all Little Mix fans, Jade Thirlwall is returning to Drag Race to share singing tips and help with the Queens' vocal performances.

And the girl band celebrations continue with Spice Girls' own Mel C taking up a seat on the judging panel.

The star-studded cast doesn't end there either - we will also be treated to appearances from Our Girl actress Michelle Keegan and media personality Katie Price.

