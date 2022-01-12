The musician Elvis Costello has said that he will no longer play the song 'Oliver's Amry' live and has asked radio stations to stop playing it as well.
'Oliver's Army' is one of Costello's most famous songs, which he performed with The Attractions in 1979.
However, in a recent interview with The Telegraph he said he will no longer play the song on tour as the lyrics have not aged well.
The song, which is about the army and imperialism, uses the N-word to describe a British private.
In the interview the 67-year-old said: "If I wrote that song today, maybe I'd think twice about it.
"That's what my grandfather was called in the British army - it's historically a fact - but people hear that word go off like a bell and accuse me of something that I didn't intend.
"On the last tour, I wrote a new verse about censorship, but what's the point of that? So, I've decided I'm not going to play it."
Costello added that he would prefer radio stations to stop playing the song instead of bleeping out the offensive word.
He asaid: "(That) is a mistake. They're making it worse by bleeping it for sure. Because they're highlighting it then. Just don't play the record!"
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment