Blue Monday is a bad penny that keeps coming back year after year - but here's how you beat it in 2022.
Between the gloomy weather and our tight purse strings, January is bad enough but when you combine it with a Monday, you get something else entirely.
"Blue Monday" is the name given to the third Monday in January and has been coined as the most depressing day of the year.
The day itself is based on a scientifically flawed "equation" from a 2005 press release.
If you want to know more about Blue Monday's history and science behind the infamous day, click here.
However, with 1 in 4 of us experiencing depression at some point in our lives, according to the mental health charity Mind, the day presents an opportunity.
It gives us a chance to check in with ourselves, practise some self-care and learn how to best look after our mental health.
Here are some top tips, courtesy of the Mental Health Foundation on how can look after your mind and keep track of your mental health.
Top 10 tips to look after your mental health beyond Blue Monday
- Talk about your feelings
- Keep active
- Eat well
- Drink sensibly
- Keep in touch with people- even on the phone
- Ask for help
- Take a break
- Do something you’re good at
- Accept who you are
- Care for others
- See the Mental Health Foundation website for more information and other top tips.
Free Mental Health Helplines
If you or someone you love needs some support now and beyond Blue Monday, reach out to someone that can help on these free helplines:
Samaritans. - 116 123
SANEline - 0300 304 7000
National Suicide Prevention Helpline UK - 0800 689 5652
Campaign Against Living Miserably - 0800 58 58 58
