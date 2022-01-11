Krispy Kreme is offering emergency services workers a delicious discount this January.
The brand known for its doughnuts is giving customers who work in the NHS, police force, fire service, social care sector and armed forces 50% off any Dozen box (a box of 12 doughnuts) on Wednesdays throughout January.
Krispy Kreme is doing this as a way of saying thank you to their customers.
Community Heroes can also take advantage of their 10% Blue Light Card discount, available throughout the year, when buying any Dozen box.
How to get 50% off a Dozen box at Krispy Kreme
If you qualify for the offer, you need to present your ID badge in-store or simply turn up in your uniform.
2022 dates that you can use the discount are as follows:
- Wednesday January 5
- Wednesday January 12
- Wednesday January 19
- Wednesday January 26
The offer allows for one Dozen purchase to be made and customers are only able to buy one box using the offer per day.
To find the terms and conditions, visit the Krispy Kreme website here.
