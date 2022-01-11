Subway is potentially offering customers the chance to get a free sub in select stores, as part of its 'Big Taste Promise'.
For one day only (Wednesday, January 12) select stores are offering those who try a plant-based option, a free Sub, wrap or salad if they are not convinced it tastes delicious.
As part of Veganuary, Subway launched T.L.C. Tikka (Tastes. Like. Chicken.) and T.L.S. (Tastes. Like. Steak.) across some stores, which are available until Sunday, February 15.
Mays Elansari, Head of Marketing UK & Ireland at Subway said: “We want to encourage our existing and new guests to discover our plant-based Subs and we’re so confident in the taste of our plant-based menu range that we decided to guarantee it!
"Visit one of our stores taking part in the offer on Wednesday 12th January and taste one of our plant-based Subs for yourself – and if you’re not 100% satisfied with the delicious taste, we’ll give you a free Sub of your choice in return.”
Which stores will be offering the 'Big Taste Promise'?
- Unit 4C Gateway Retail Park, Beckton - London
- 100 The Jewel, Brunstane - Edinburgh
- 461 Ormeau Road - Belfast
- 14 Amiens Street - Dublin
- 8 Transom House, Victoria Street - Bristol
- Unit 9, Newgate Street - Newcastle
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.