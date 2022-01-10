We all accidentally leave things behind when we go on holiday. A phone charger, a lone sock that gets lost under the bed, sometimes we even leave behind something important like a passport or a wallet.

But Travelodge guests have taken it to the next level with the weird and wonderful items that have been left behind.

These items include a dog. Yes, some guests left behind their poor little Pomsky dog, Beyoncé.

Other items include a drum kit, a 1940s typewriter, and a suitcase full of Blackpool rock.

Some guests forgot to take home a drone, six-foot feathered angel wings, an ancient coin collection, and a Jimmy Choo Cinderella shoe. You know how easy it is to forget a six-foot feathered angel wing…

Staff at Travelodge’s 582 hotels reported a significant increase in holiday items being left behind during the last year.

The suitcase of Blackpool rock was found at the firm’s South Promenade venue in the resort.

Strangest items left behind at Travelodge hotels (Canva)

And the items keep getting more bizarre! A dress made out of postcards was left in Bournemouth, while housekeepers at Rhyl Seafront Travelodge in North Wales were pleasantly surprised when they entered room 13 to be greeted by a huge inflatable unicorn pool float sitting on the bed.

Beyoncé the dog was left behind at the Manchester Central Travelodge.

There was also a growing trend of wedding-related items being left behind by brides, grooms, and wedding guests, such as an Islamic marriage certificate and a wedding cake piñata.

Shakila Ahmed from Travelodge said: “In 2021, following Freedom Day, we welcomed back millions of customers to our hotels and we saw a significant increase in bookings. This has led to a range of interesting items being left behind by our customers across our UK hotels.

“When it comes to why so many of our customers forget their treasured items, it’s basically due to us all being time poor, juggling multiple tasks and being in a hurry to get from A to B. In the rush, valuable possessions are easily forgotten.”

So next time you realise you left your favourite pair of socks in a hotel, you can always be glad it wasn’t your dog.