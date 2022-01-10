The Government is set to release an app that will encourage families to improve their diets by looking at healthy alternatives.

The app is part of the Better Health campaign which plans to heighten efforts to tackle Britain's child obesity crisis.

A feature on the app will let shoppers scan shopping items and it will suggest alternatives with less saturated fat, sugar, or salt.

It comes as a record rise in obesity among 10 to 11-year-olds, with statistics showing parents have been giving children more unhealthy snacks since the start of the pandemic.

The app is part of the Better Health campaign. (Canva)

The latest data suggest that one in four children at reception age are overweight and further rises to four in 10 in Year 6 according to the Department of Health and Social Care.

A new survey conducted jointly by the department and Netmums, a UK parenting website, suggests nearly six in 10 parents are feeding their children more sugary or fatty food since coronavirus struck.

Chief nutritionist at the DHSC Dr Alison Tedstone said that adverts promoting unhealthy food to children were contributing to the problem.

"It’s not surprising that parents say they’ve often found it hard to resist pestering from their children for more unhealthy snacks, and that is why the NHS Food Scanner App is a great tool to help families make quick and easy healthier swaps."

Adding that "it's so important that children reduce the amount of sugary, fatty and salty foods they eat to help them stay healthy and reduce the risk of health problems such as diabetes and tooth decay."