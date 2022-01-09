For those who like to give carpets and floors a daily once over, cordless stick vacuums make the job easy.

Many people are taking advice from cleaning gurus such as Gem Bray, creator of The Organised Mum Method, and ditching the big weekend clean up, instead opting to do a little every day instead.

While this frees up Saturday and Sunday from the drudgery of housework it does mean hauling out a heavy vacuum on the daily.

This is where a more lightweight cordless vac comes into its own. Perfect for whipping out on a whim with a lot less fuss.

Top five cordless vacuum deals

So, if you want to clean up for less, check out these great deals on cordless vacuums.

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Upright Vacuum Cleaner with PowerFins

WAS: £429.99

NOW: £299.99

Perfect for homes with pets, this cordless upright glides from carpets to hard floors with Shark’s DuoClean floorhead and enhanced with PowerFins, picking up more dirt in one pass.

It offers up to 60 minutes run-time and you can charge the removable battery anywhere.

Get yours via Shark Clean.

Dyson Outsize Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

WAS: £699

NOW: £549

This cordless vacuum cleaner from Dyson provides up to 120 minutes of fade-free power between the two batteries provided, so you won’t be interrupted when you’re on a roll.

The Hyperdymium motor spins at 125,000rpm for powerful suction and the clever Laser Slim Fluffy cleaner head detects particles you can’t see.

The 1.9 litre bin also means less emptying too, so you can just put your feet up when you’re finished.

Get yours via AO.

AEG 2-in-1 Hardfloor Pro Animal Cordless Vacuum

WAS: £300

NOW: £279

The high performance lithium turbo batteries of the AEG 2-in-1 offer a powerful clean of up to 45 minutes and the motorised power roller gives it exceptional pick-up on hardfloors.

Light-in-hand with the weight of the motor at the base, the power roller nozzle provides a wide cleaning width and high air speed for improved edge and crevice cleaning.

As well as removing particles with ease, the roller polishes the floor as it goes for a shiny end result.

Pause the clean at any point with this self-standing design which can be parked upright instantly.

Get yours via Appliances Direct.

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with Flexology

WAS: £349.99

NOW: £199.99

Another Shark, because who doesn’t love a Shark?!

This one is easy to move around with swivel steering. It features Shark’s signature DuoClean floorhead with two motorised brush-rolls that work together to clean both carpets and hard floors without needing to change heads.

A bristle brush-roll cleans deep into carpets to draw out embedded dirt, while the second soft front brush-roll draws in large and small debris and lifts fine, stuck-on dust from hard floors. Simply slide the switch between Carpet and Hard Floor modes as you move between floors.

It even has a boost mode for extra power when tackling stubborn dirt – simply pull the trigger on the handheld unit.

Get yours via Lakeland.

Beldray 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum

NOW: £54.99

Not strictly speaking a special offer, but this Beldray vacuum from Aldi is so cheap we just had to include it. If you’re on a very tight budget, this is the vac for you.

Ideal for ceiling to floor cleaning, it has a motorised floor brush for a fast and efficient clean.

Its lightweight build provides effortless control and the rechargeable battery leaves you with up to 40 minutes of running time.

It even folds down neatly for easy storage.

Get yours via Aldi.