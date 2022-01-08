Zizzi has introduced vegan dishes for its customers to try this Veganuary, including the limited-edition Vegan Rainbow Lasagne.

This dish consists of six layers of pasta with colourful fillings such as butternut squash, beetroot and red onion and spinach.

It’s baked in the oven and served in a pomodoro sauce with fresh basil. You’ll also find breadcrumbs and pesto on top.

Zizzi has also reintroduced its Zillionaire’s Slice as another of its Special Guests, also a vegan option.

York Press: Vegan Rainbow Lasagne and Zillionaire's Slice (Zizzi/Canva)Vegan Rainbow Lasagne and Zillionaire's Slice (Zizzi/Canva)

The dessert has three layers – a chocolate chip cookie base plus two layers, one salted toffee and one coconut chocolate ganache.

Also on the menu is the Fiery Ginger Mocktail, a drink that’ll be sure to warm you up this winter.

It’s a combination of apple, ginger and turmeric, sweet agave and fresh ginger on top.

York Press: Fiery Ginger Mocktail (Zizzi)Fiery Ginger Mocktail (Zizzi)

If you want to give the vegan options a try, request the vegan menu when you visit a Zizzi restaurant.

Kathryn Turner, Director of Food Development at Zizzi, said: “Over the years we have seen the popularity of vegan dishes growing, particularly in January as people embrace plant-based options.

"We wanted to create another dish for our menu that looks and tastes amazing and think the Rainbow Lasagne does just that!

"If you’re embracing Veganuary or just looking for some comforting plant-based alternatives in January, Zizzi has got you covered.”