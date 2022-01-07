Olly Alexander has tested positive for Covid-19 and as a result will no longer be appearing on The Graham Norton Show on Friday January 7.
The Years & Years singer remained hopeful that he could finish his isolation period early with a negative test result, allowing him to feature on the show.
The 31-year-old, who has been fully vaccinated and boosted, said it is “a bit sad” to have to cancel his plans to appear on the BBC show and he will now continue his self-isolation period.
In a post to his Instagram story on Friday, Alexander wrote: “Hi honeys. Sadly I won’t be on tonight’s @thegrahamnortonshowofficial. I tested positive for Covid over a week ago.
“I was hoping I would test negative and get to end isolation early but alas no.
“My symptoms thankfully haven’t been bad and I’m a boosted baby so that’s good.
“I love Graham and singing so it’s a bit sad but I’m almost back to fighting fit woooo I love you all.
The singer revealed he had been watching “a lot of TV” including all seasons of Dark, Silent Sea and the Sex And The City reboot And Just Like That.
He has said he has been playing a lot of Two Point Hospital on the Nintendo Switch, adding “And I even made Cauliflower Cheese.”
Which celebrities will be on The Graham Norton Show this week?
Graham Norton will be joined with double-Oscar-winner Denzel Washington, British actors Martin Freeman and Nina Sosanya, top comic Josh Widdicombe, and singer songwriter James Morrison.
The Graham Norton Show airs at 10.30pm on Friday January 7, 2022.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.