Death in Paradise returns for its 11th series on the BBC this week.
It will once again see DI Neville Parker - played by Ralf Little - solving a series of murders on the Caribbean island of Saint Marie.
This will be the third series Little has played the lead role, after replacing Ardal O'Hanlon midway through Series 9.
After a Boxing Day special, fans may be left wondering if the 'will-they-won’t-they?' relationship between Parker and DS Florence Cassell will be resolved.
They'll also be joined by eager new team member Sergeant Naomi Thomas - played by Shantol Jackson - who’s never been part of a murder investigation before.
When will Death in Paradise be on TV?
Death in Paradise will air its first episode at 9pm on BBC One on Friday, January 7.
There will be eight episodes in total which will air at the same time in the corresponding weeks.
Death in Paradise Seies 11 full cast
Ralf Little as DI Neville Parker
Joséphine Jobert as DS Florence Cassell
Don Warrington as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson
Shantol Jackson as Sergeant Naomi Thomas
Tahj Miles as Officer Marlon Pryce
Elizabeth Bourgine as Catherine Bordey
Kate O’Flynn as Izzy
Tamzin Outhwaite (Guest Star)
Jason Done (Guest Star)
Ben Onwukwe (Guest Star)
Ben Starr (Guest Star)
