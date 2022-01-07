Death in Paradise returns for its 11th series on the BBC this week.

It will once again see DI Neville Parker - played by Ralf Little - solving a series of murders on the Caribbean island of Saint Marie.

This will be the third series Little has played the lead role, after replacing Ardal O'Hanlon midway through Series 9.

After a Boxing Day special, fans may be left wondering if the 'will-they-won’t-they?' relationship between Parker and DS Florence Cassell will be resolved.

They'll also be joined by eager new team member Sergeant Naomi Thomas - played by Shantol Jackson - who’s never been part of a murder investigation before.

When will Death in Paradise be on TV?

Death in Paradise will air its first episode at 9pm on BBC One on Friday, January 7.

There will be eight episodes in total which will air at the same time in the corresponding weeks.

Death in Paradise Seies 11 full cast

Ralf Little as DI Neville Parker

Joséphine Jobert as DS Florence Cassell

Don Warrington as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson

Shantol Jackson as Sergeant Naomi Thomas

Tahj Miles as Officer Marlon Pryce

Elizabeth Bourgine as Catherine Bordey

Kate O’Flynn as Izzy

Tamzin Outhwaite (Guest Star)

Jason Done (Guest Star)

Ben Onwukwe (Guest Star)

Ben Starr (Guest Star)