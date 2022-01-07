Asda has issued a stern message to Creme Egg thieves plotting to steal the £10,000 prize.

More than 100 prize-winning limited edition Creme Eggs have been planted in UK supermarkets, with shoppers given until March 17 to track them down.

The special eggs consist of half white and half milk chocolate, complete with the classic gooey fondant centre and varying cash prizes attached to them.

But one Asda store in Yorkshire is taking the UK-wide egg hunt very seriously and "staying egg-stra vigilant" against cheats.

Asda in Owlcotes Shopping Centre, Pudsey, Leeds has unveiled a Creme Egg protection plan - meaning any thiefs plotting to sneak a peak at prizes will have to get past a security guard.

Cadbury fans can win £10,000 from ‘hidden’ eggs in Asda, Tesco and Morrisons. (PA)

A spokesperson at Asda said: “This is such an exciting competition and it’s great to see our shoppers so excited about the prospect of finding a rare half-and-half egg!

"It's all in good fun, but we’re staying egg-stra vigilant around the Creme Egg displays to ensure everyone gets a fair crack at winning.”

Just six of the eggs are worth the top prize of £10,000, with each one hidden in an Asda, Morrisons, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Co-op and an independent retailer.

Three of the eggs have a value of £5,000 each and can be found in a Waitrose, One Stop and a Booker shop.

Four eggs are worth £1,000 each and have been hidden in Iceland and Booths stores.

Twelve of the eggs will bag shoppers £500 each, with two of these hidden in Poundland stores, while the remaining eggs are worth £50.

Lyndsey Homer, brand manager for Cadbury Creme Egg, said: “When we celebrated our Golden Goobilee last year, we were absolutely blown away by the response to our golden eggs and this year, we wanted to continue that buzz in true Creme Egg fashion."