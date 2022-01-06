Netflix's Too Hot To Handle is back to heat up our winter this month.

The streaming platform's hit reality series will teach a new group of notorious singletons the error of their ways in the programme's third season.

The international dating show will bring together a new pack of clueless singles from the UK, Australia, US, Canada and South Africa to take on a challenge they didn't see coming.

Like previous seasons, the contestants will be vying for a share of a huge cash prize but will need to abstain from all sexual contact to be in with a shot.

Too Hot To Handles Series 3 Promo. Credit: Netflix

Netflix has confirmed a shiny new line-up for this year's series but eagle-eyed robot Lana will be back to watch over her students again too.

When is Netlfix's Too Hot To Handle Series 3 out?





The third series of Too Hot To Handle will stop on Netflix in the UK this month.

The streaming platform has confirmed that the show will return from January 19.

The show is expected to release a new episode every Wednesday instead of in two halves as it was in series two.

The Brits in Netflix's Too Hot To Handle

Beaux Raymond

Beaux Raymond. Credit: Netflix

From: London, lives in Kent

Instagram: @_beauxraymond_

Beaux was born in London but now lives in Kent.

The 24-year old has left behind her job as a legal secretary for sunny Turks and Caicos.

Miss Raymond announced that she was taking part in the series on January 5, posting the caption "Catch me in Turks," with a palm tree emoji.

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson. Credit: Netflix

From: Middlesborough

Instagram: @harryjohnson92

Meet 29-year old Harry from Middleborough who is the latest Brit to be joining the series.

The tree surgeon announced he was taking part in the show on Instagram, captioning the post: "January 19th… LET THE CAMERAS ROLL!! catch me on @netflix for season 3 of @toohotnetflix see you guys there! #toohottohandle #toohotnetflix #THTH".

Izzy Fairthorne

Izzy Fairthorne. Credit: Netflix

From: Cheltenham

Instagram:@izfairr

Izzy is a 22-year-old personal trainer who is joining the clueless singletons in the series.

Cheltenham-born, Izzy revealed that she would be jetting off to the Too Hot To Handle retreat on Instagram, writing: "SECRET IS OUT!!! I can’t wait for you to all watch my crazy journey!! let’s turn up the HEAT.!