The Apprentice is set to return to screens tonight (Thursday, January 6) with promises of dramatic scenes and tense board room meetings.

Earlier this week, the show announced the candidates for the latest series, with many already deciding who they think will take the crown.

Now into its 17th Series, the business-based show has seen some unique characters enter the meeting room, some more memorable than others.

Many have found success too, whether that be winners or the ones that were able to move on and succeed from their losses on the show.

We've looked back at those past seasons to see which candidates have managed to succeed in the world of business.

Tim Campbell

Campbell was the first-ever winner of The Apprentice and has seen an array of success since his humble beginnings on the show.

Following his winnings, he worked alongside Lord Sugar which was televised in The Apprentice: Tim in the Firing Line.

Since both shows have aired Campbell has been awarded an MBE, worked for Prime Minister Boris Johnson and founded enterprise charity Bright Ideas Trust.

Campbell even returns to The Apprentice for the latest season as a judge to cover for Claude Littner.

Sasan Ma

Although she came third in series seven, Ma has become the founder of Tropic Skincare that was invested in by Lord Sugar himself.

Since the investment, the business has become a multi-million global powerhouse worth over £4.6 million.

Ricky Martin

Martin won the series back in 2021 and is now the owner of Hyper Recruitment Solutions which has grown and has recently celebrated its fifth birthday.

Martin claims that he is the number one winner, thanks to his significant profits.

Yasmina Siadatan

Winning the fifth series Siadatan worked at Amscreen Health Care during her year with Lord Sugar.

But was later headhunted by Dragons' Den star James Caan where the two created the Start-Up Loans Company.

Siadatan currently works as marketing director at a financial tech company and can successfully say she's worked with two business giants.