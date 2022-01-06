Channel 4's new prison drama show Screw follows Derry Girls star Jamie-Lee O'Donnell as she begins work as a prison officer in an all-male prison.

The sure-to-be hit show is described as showing "prison as never seen before- the uncensored, shocking and often darkly funny reality of life as a prison officer in an all-male prison in 21st century Britain."

Created by BAFTA-nominated screenwriter Rob Williams, Screw is inspired by his own experienced working and volunteering in prisons.

Surprisingly Screw was not filmed in a former prison, but instead Kelvin Hall in Glasgow where the production team created a three-story prison in the former exhibit hall.

When will Screw be on TV?





Screw will air its first episode on Channel 4 at 9pm on Thursday, January 6, and will be available on All 4 after the airing.

It will have six episodes, that will air weekly at the same time and channel.

Screw Cast:

Nina Sosanya as Supervising Officer, Leigh Henry

Jamie-Lee O'Donnell as Trainee Prison Officer Rose Gill

Laura Checkley as Officer Jackie Stokes

Stephen Wight as Prison Officer Gary Campbell

Faraz Ayub as Officer Ali Shah

Ron Donachie as Prison Officer Don Carpenter

Where you've seen the cast of Screw before:

The cast for Screw is stellar, with stars from hit comedy shows and major award-winning related crime shows including Line of Duty.

Nina Sosanya has featured in a range of brilliant films and tv shows, from hit comedy of the earlier noughties Teachers, comedy-drama Last Tango in Halifax, hit film Love Actually, and as the voiceover in the Moon and Me, plus so many more great projects.

Fans of Derry Girls might recognise Jamie-Lee O'Donnell as the actress behind feisty Michelle Mallon, who is best known for her use of strong language.

Stephen Wight has been part of mega-blockbuster Men in Black: International, award-winning show I May Destroy You, Ashes to Ashes, Bluestone 42, and much more.

Laura Checkley is most known for her role in the comedy show King Gary and has also featured in shows including Brassic, In My Skin, Wanderlust, and more.

Faraz Ayub is an upcoming actor that has already got some great shows to his name including Line of Duty, The Capture, Ackley Bridge, and the Bodyguard.

Scottish actor Ron Donachie has featured in over 134 credits including Game of Thrones as Rodrik Cassel, Waterloo Road, Downtown Abbey, Deadwater Fell, and Netflix film Outlaw King.