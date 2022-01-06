Disney has up to 30% off its magical January sale and there is so much to choose from at amazing prices.
From collectable figures to bags and toys, there is something for everyone as a new years' treat.
Whether Avengers is your thing or you're more of a Disney Princess person, the Disney sale has you covered.
Prices start as low as £2.19, so you don't have to break the bank.
Disney Store January Sale
We love this Disney Store Lilo Tote Bag, from the hit film Lilo and Stitch, which is priced at just £2.19.
For the little ones, there is the Disney Store Marvel Activity Book, which has 50 pages including 30 colouring pages and 2 sticker sheets.
If you know a child who loves the nuiMOS soft toys, there are plenty of outfits you can be to dress them up in.
We love this Iridescent Trainers and Purse set, or the classy Velvet Suit with Shirt and Tie.
For the older children and adults, Disney has some gorgeous necklaces on sale for £5.89 in different colours depending on which Disney Princess you love.
The popular POP! Vinyl Figures are also available to buy at a reduced price, including Gamora Daughter of Thanos and Alice in Wonderland.
These Dumbo baby outfits are too cute and reduced from £16.50 to just £11.
If you've got a bit of Christmas cash to splash, this Dooney & Bourke Mickey and Minnie Love Tote Bag and matching wallet are available to buy together for under £300.
This Disney Pixar Coco Mini Backpack and The Nightmare Before Christmas Mini Backpack are reduced from £70 to £48.99.
Shop the full sale on the Disney website here.
