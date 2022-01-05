The new Channel 4 dating show, The Language of Love hit screens last night (Tuesday 4 January) and viewers have noticed a celebrity connection.
Popular contestant Luke Worley has already got viewers obsessed with him thanks to his honest and cheeky persona.
But it turns out this is not the first time for Luke to be in the limelight after Channel 4 recalled a viral Twitter moment involving TV presenter Maya Jama.
When back in July 2021 Luke shared the story of a phone number mixup when he thought he had the number of a girl he met on holiday when it actually turned out to be Maya Jama herself.
Also OBSESSED with the fact that he's THIS Luke. #LanguageOfLove @MayaJama pic.twitter.com/Zs9EjoSS3V— Channel 4 (@Channel4) January 4, 2022
The tweet went viral and even got a response from the former Radio 1 DJ who describe the interaction as "the most random phone call ever".
When is The Language of Love on?
The Language of Love follows a group of British and Spanish singles as they stay in a country estate in the Andalusia region.
However, the catch is they don't speak the same language as their potential partner so will have to find a way to communicate.
Davina McCall is hosting alongside Spanish host Rick Merino, the show will air nightly at 10pm for eight episodes aired weekly.
