A Government plan could see the end of NHS prescriptions for those over the age of 60, which could be implemented as early as April 2022.

As reported in The Daily Express, last year the Government announced they would lift the qualifying age for free prescriptions in England from 60 to age 66.

This was to bring it in line with state pension age as it said that many people aged 60 to 65 were still in employment so could afford to meet the cost.

Last year on April 1, 2021 prescriptions charges also increased by 20p which went up from £9.15 to £9.35.

Prescription charges could also go up this year (PA)

In an interview with The Daily Express, Sarah Coles, a senior personal finance analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said that the reform for the axing of free NHS prescriptions could arrive on April 1 this year to line up with any changes to prescription charges.

She said: “At the moment there’s no charge for over 60s but that could soon change. If it does, it would drag millions of people into having to pay for essential medicines.

“2022 is a year of change, but not in a good way. Most of the financial developments in the pipeline will leave us worse off.”

Currently the Government has not yet confirmed if prescription charges will rise or not.