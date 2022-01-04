Davina McCall will be hosting Channel 4's new dating show The Language of Love which will air its first episode tonight (Tuesday, January 4).

The series will follow a group British and Spanish singles in a country estate in the Andalusia region as they try and strike up romantic connections.

However, the catch is that don't speak the same language as their potential partner so will have to find a way to communicate.

McCall will co-host the show with Spanish TV host, actor and singer Ricky Merino.

Speaking on the show McCall said: "I think the most important thing to say is that this show is surprising in that it’s different from so many other dating shows in a lot of ways.

❤️🔥 Yessss !! Language Of Love ❤️ BRAND NEW SHOW starts Tues 4th Jan 10pm @channel4 👀

A group of singletons pairing up in dreamy Andalusia.. but none of them speak the same language !!! Lust and arguments with occasional subtitles 😂😂😂 @rickymerino u r my dream co host.. 💝 x pic.twitter.com/p6yHHs4H07 — Davina McCall (@ThisisDavina) January 2, 2022

"Firstly, the contestants are different from the usual types of contestants you would find on a dating show. They are all invested in finding love. There’s no cash prize to be won. There’s no huge holiday off anywhere. The prize is love. So they’re incentivised to find love and not fame and success.

"The other thing is, because of the cultural differences, it’s so flipping funny. It’s so unexpectedly hilarious at times.

"Because we British behave in a certain way, and the Spaniards behave in a certain way, and me and Ricky – my Spanish co-host – we learnt so much about the Brits versus the Spanish," she added.

When will The Language of Love be on TV?





The first episode will air at 10pm on Channel 4 on Tuesday, January 4 with their being eight episodes in total that wil air weekly.