If one of your new year’s resolutions is to spend less on takeaway coffees, then McDonald’s is the place for you.
Start the first Monday of the year right, with a free hot drink from McDonald’s.
Yes, McDonald’s Mondays are back for 2022, giving customers new deals exclusively on the MyMcDonald’s app.
On Monday, January 3 you can get a free McCafé Hot Drink when you purchase a bacon roll for £1.99.
So you can enjoy your favourite hot drink when tucking into your breakfast.
And if you’re not out and about early enough for breakfast, how about a lunch treat? On Monday customers can also treat themselves to a Triple Cheeseburger for just 99p, that’s a saving of £1.20.
Ideal savings as the long month of January begins.
However, if you want to make the most of this deal you had better be quick as it is only available on Monday, January 3.
Both deals are available exclusively on the MyMcDonald’s App, download it here to redeem the latest offers.
McDonald’s breakfast is available from 5am-11am, and McDonald’s lunchtime menu is available from 11am.
