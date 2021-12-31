Betty White has passed away at the age of 99, only a few weeks before her milestone 100th birthday.

The beloved actress had delighted viewers for more than eight decades in various Emmy-winning roles on television sitcoms.

In her 80 year career, she has had some iconic lines which we have quoted for almost as long.

Considered one of the first female pioneers in television, watch some of the icon's best moments from over the years.

Best Betty White Quotes over the years

1. “I have no regrets at all. None. I consider myself to be the luckiest old broad on two feet.”

White speaking to the Guinness World Records in 2014 when she was awarded the Guinness World Record for longest TV Career for a female entertainer.

2. "I may be a senior, but so what? I’m still hot.”

Alongside her many award-winning roles, White's youthful outlook on life will be fondly remembered and has been immortalised in her “I’m Still Hot” music video.

3. “The Older You Get, The Better You Get, Unless You’re A Banana.”

As we enter another year, this wise quote about ageing and life is something we will be taking with us into 2022.

4. “Dorothy, Was Sophia Naked Just Now, Or Does Her Dress Really Need Ironing?”

The beloved actress has no shortage of memorable lines but this quote from season 3, episode 13 of Golden Girls is one that had us in stitches.

5. “I Thought You Wore Too Much Makeup And You Were A S***.

"I was wrong. You don't wear too much makeup."

Arguably one of the actress' most quoted lines, this savage line is originally from series three of Golden Girls from an exchange between her character Rose and Blanche.

6. “My answer to anything under the sun, like ‘What have you not done in the business that you’ve always wanted to do?’ is ‘Robert Redford’.”

Her love for Robert Redford has been well-chronicled over the years with this quote from The Insider standing out above the rest.

7. Rose: Hi, girls!

Dorothy: Et tu, Judas?

Rose: No, it's me, Rose! I'm just wearing my hair a little differently.

In Series 3, episode 2, our favourite Golden Girls reminisce over various flashback scenes.

When Blanche, Dorothy, and Rose show up at the same dance competition, White delivers this memorable line.

8. “Retirement is not in my vocabulary. They aren’t going to get rid of me that way.”

Speaking to USA Today in 2010, we think the beloved actress revealed the secret to her long and successful life.