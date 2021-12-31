Whether you’re out and about or staying indoors on New Year’s Eve, getting cosy over the next few days and watching TV shows might appeal to you.

You’ll be able to see a variety of new series and returning shows on your screen in the new year.

But if you can’t wait to get watching, we’ve put together a list of some of the shows you can watch from Saturday January 1 to Monday January 3, 2022.

New Year’s Day TV highlights

The Sound of Music

BBC One, 2.20pm

Sing your way into 2022 with Julie Andrews. The classic is bound to get you in the spirit.

Ice Age: Collision Course

Channel 4, 3.10pm

Entertain the kids and adults alike with this family film which sees Sid the sloth, Manny the mammoth and friends attempt to stop an asteroid from hitting Earth.

Inside the Factory

BBC Two, 3.25pm

Join Gregg Wallace as he explores a card factory in Watford. The programme will also hold a Christmas theme with Cherry Healey discussing vegan Christmas food and Ruth Goodman will be looking into a cancelled Christmas.

The Chase Celebrity Special

ITV, 4.30pm

Bradley Walsh is joined by Emmerdale stars Anthony Quinlan, Louisa Clein, James Moore and Dominic Brunt as they go head-to-head with a chaser while raising money for charity.

Doctor Who

BBC One, 7pm

Doctor Who fans didn’t get a Christmas special in 2021 but they’ll be pleased to see a New Years special air on January 1, 2022.

The Masked Singer

ITV, 7pm

Returning for another series, The Masked Singer will see more anonymous celebrities dress up in outfits while performing and it’s down to the judging panel to guess who is behind the costumes.

Downton Abbey

ITV, 8.30pm

Downton Abbey will return to your screens and the Crawley family must prepare for a visit from the King and Queen.

Sunday January 2 TV highlights 2022

Call the Midwife

BBC One, 8pm

Call the Midwife is back on our screens and in Sunday’s episode you’ll see wedding preparations get underway.

Gogglebox

ITV, 9pm

Viewers will see the Gogglebox stars react to Christmas shows that aired in 2021. The programme will show them watching programmes such as First Dates at Christmas, Love Actually and The Repair Shop at Christmas.

Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family and Autism

BBC Two, 11.40pm

Paddy and Christine have three children who are all autistic. They discuss autism and how the condition has impacted their family, including the highs and lows.

Monday January 3 TV highlights 2022

The Repair Shop

BBC One, 2.15pm

Watch as items well-loved items are repaired by the team, giving them a new lease of life.

Tom Kerridge’s Fresh Start

BBC Two, 7pm

Follow Tom as he helps eight families change their lifestyles and become healthier by using different cooking methods.

January bank holiday TV soaps

Channel 4 will air Hollyoaks at 6.30pm on Monday January 3, 2022.

From 7.30pm you can watch soaps Emmerdale and Coronation Street on ITV.

Emmerdale will air at 7pm followed by Coronation which is on at 7.30pm and again at 8.30pm.