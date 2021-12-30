As our festive menu favourites depart from all our favourite stores, Costa will be introducing new items to help us welcome in the new year.

Available in stores nationwide from December 30, Costa will be introducing 13 new food items for you to try.

And for those doing Veganuary, or long time vegetarians, there is an array of options for you to choose from.

Vegan Mac and Cheeze and BBQ Chick'n Panini (Costa Coffee)

Vegan Mac and Cheeze? Yes please! Made with pasta, rich vegan cheeze sauce, fresh spinach and topped with a parsley crumb, this dish makes Veganuary that little bit easier!

If that’s not your thing, how about the Vegan BBQ Chick’n Panini? A returning favourite from last year, this features vegan chick’n with a Texan BBQ sauce, vegan cheeze, roaster peppers and fresh spinach. This is all served in a stone-baked sourdough panini.

Another returning favourite is the Veggie Breakfast box, complete with Heinz Baked Beanz, roasted mushrooms, free-range scrambled egg, Quorn cocktail sausages and fresh spinach.

Veggie Breakfast Box (Costa Coffee)

If you fancy something sweet, BOSH! And Costa have worked together to make the best treats. Last year they launched the Ultimate Chocolate Slice. It was so successful, BOSH! is back once again with the new Chocolate & Pecan Slice.

Made with a tiffin base, dark chocolate, and biscuit pieces - this vegan slice is topped with caramel, dark chocolate and pecan pieces.

Joining the Rocky Road with Aero Peppermint Bubbles is the new Chocolate & Caramel Muffin made with Aero - a chocolate muffin filled with caramel sauce, topped with icing and Aero Milk Bubbles.

Chocolate & Caramel Muffin and Rocky Road (Costa Coffee)

How about the new Gimme S’mores Cake? Generously topped with Speculoos frosting, brownie pieces, marshmallows and hand drizzled with Speculoos spread and chocolate ganache.

If that wasn’t enough to choose from, there’s also the dream flavour combination of the new Raspberry & White Chocolate muffin to enjoy - a true delight that is filled with a sweet raspberry sauce and drizzled with smooth white chocolate.

And arriving a bit early this year is the new vegan Love Bear Gingerbread.

And that’s not the only cute character launching as part of the new January food menu. Say hello to the new Mallow Sheep Shortcake.

Fancy something fruiter? Try the new vegan and gluten-free Apple Crumble Flapjack, a moreish flapjack base, topped with lightly spiced apple, all finished with cinnamon crumble.

Costa Coffee has also introduced three exclusive new gluten-free recipe bars in partnership with Eat Natural. You can choose from the vegan dark chocolate protein bar, chocolate caramel nut bar and mixed berry yoghurt bar.

A Costa Coffee spokesperson said: “This January we want to spoil our customers, giving them the ultimate feel-good start to the year. What better way to do that than to create the most wonderful limited-edition food menu to enjoy!

“We are lucky enough to have collaborated with some amazing brands this January to bring sweet treats that encapsulate great flavours including the new BOSH! ™ Chocolate & Pecan Slice to the new Chocolate & Caramel Muffin made with Aero®. What’s more, all go perfectly with some of the new drinks on offer this January so why not try them for yourself.”

Gimme S'mores Cake and Raspberry & White Chocolate Muffin (Costa Coffee)

Costa Coffee January deals

There is even more joy to be had at Costa Coffee this January…

From now until Wednesday, March 2, 2022, buy any medium or large hot drink or cold iced drink before 11am and choose between either a plain croissant or white or brown seeded toast, for just £1.

You can also buy any medium or large hot drink or cold iced drink before 11am and treat yourself to either a best-selling British Smoked Bacon Bap, British Pork Sausage Bap, Vegan Bac’n Bap or the returning Free-range Egg, Mushroom and Spinach Bap for just £2!

Costa Coffee’s 2022 limited edition January food range is available in stores nationwide now.