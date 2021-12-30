There will be limited CrossCountry train services operating on New Year's Eve amid strike disruption.

CrossCountry, which runs services across the country including Scotland and Wales, said disruption is expected on New Year's Eve - adding it would only be able to run a “very limited” timetable.

Railway workers and catering staff based at Edinburgh Waverley Station are striking for 24 hours in two separate disputes.

In a statement, CrossCountry said: “We are advising customers to alter their plans where possible and to avoid travel on December 31.”

Which train services are CrossCountry tickets valid with?





CrossCountry tickets will be valid on the following operators (with restrictions): TfL, South Western Railway, Transport for Wales, TransPennine Express, Greater Anglia, Govia Thameslink Railway, East Midlands Railway, and West Midlands Trains, Avanti, LNER, GWR, Chiltern Railways and ScotRail.

⚠ FRIDAY 31 DECEMBER - CHECK YOUR TRAIN TIMES ⚠



SEVERELY AMENDED SERVICE - Avoid travelling on this date.



This is due to planned strike action by members of the RMT union.



More details in the thread below and at https://t.co/Pkb9Mtp3JKhttps://t.co/PwpiAfywPa pic.twitter.com/ASZS4QOBgU — CrossCountry trains (@CrossCountryUK) December 29, 2021

Why is there a 24-hour train strike?





The dispute on CrossCountry involves train managers and senior conductors ‎in a row over the role of guards.

The action at Edinburgh Waverley, by staff employed by Gate Gourmet, is part of a long-running dispute over allegations of bullying.

RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch said: “The disruption to services from the New Year’s Eve strike action is wholly down to these greedy private companies on our railways seeking to squeeze out every penny they can by hammering down on safety, jobs and workplace dignity.

“Our members at CrossCountry and Gate Gourmet are standing up for all rail workers as we expect a torrent of attacks on jobs, pay, safety, pensions and worki‎ng conditions in 2022. We are ready for a New Year of campaigning and action on all fronts.”

Tom Joyner, managing director at CrossCountry said: “We are disappointed by the result of the ballot and the intention to strike. It’s designed to cause maximum disruption at a time when people are looking forward to spending time with loved ones. This is damaging to our industry and importantly our customers at a time when we should be building confidence in travelling by train. We remain open to continuing talks with the RMT to prevent this strike. However, the action will cause significant disruption to our services.”