There is uncertainty over whether further Covid restrictions will be announced in the New Year.

As Omicron leaves hospitals with a staffing crisis and Nightingale “hubs” are being set up, many expect the Government to follow in Scotland and Wales' footsteps.

Boris Johnson made his first public appearance in 10 days with a visit to the Open University campus in Milton Keynes - though did not hint at further restrictions.

Instead, the Prime Minister pushed the 'Get Boosted Now' campaign, warning that the "overwhelming majority" of hospitalised Covid patients are not boosted.

Here's what we know so far about Government plans for new restrictions in the New Year and announcements from Boris Johnson.

Will there be an announcement from Boris Johnson today?





There is not expected to be a televised press conference announcement from Boris Johnson today - though the Prime Minister has insisted "there will be no new restrictions" before the New Year.

Boris Johnson's latest use of social media saw the Prime Minister urge those who haven't yet received their booster to book a jab.

Speaking on further restrictions on December 27, Boris Johnson said: "We will continue to monitor the data carefully, but there will be no new restrictions introduced in England before the New Year.

"However, I would urge everyone to continue to act cautiously given the rising number of Omicron cases. Most importantly I urge everyone to get their first, second or booster jab without delay to protect yourselves and your loved ones."

Will there be further Covid restrictions in 2022?

The Health Secretary has said no further coronavirus restrictions will be introduced in England before the New Year after ministers reviewed the latest data.

Sajid Javid said there will be "nothing more until" the New Year "at least" when it came to increased Covid measures.

The decision not to impose restrictions beyond the Plan B measures already in place in England comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson was briefed on the impact Christmas mixing had on coronavirus infections and hospital admissions.

Speaking on December 27, Mr Javid told broadcasters: “We look at the data on a daily basis – that hasn’t changed over the Christmas period.

“But there will be no further measures before the new year. Of course, people should remain cautious as we approach New Year’s celebrations."

Health secretary, Sajid Javid visits St George's Hospital in south west London where he talked to staff and met Covid 19 patients who are being treated with a new anti-viral drug. Photo via PA.

He added: "Please remain cautious and when we get into the New Year, of course, we will see then whether we do need to take any further measures, but nothing more until then, at least."

Will weddings and funerals be allowed in the New Year?





A report in The Times suggested weddings and funerals would be allowed to go ahead in the New Year, regardless of any further Covid restrictions in England.

What is the current New Year's Eve Government guidance?





During a visit to a Milton Keynes' vaccination centre, Boris Johnson said people should enjoy the New Year in a “cautious and sensible way”.

Asked about reports of people travelling across the border from Wales and Scotland into England to celebrate, he told reporters: “I think everybody should enjoy New Year but in a cautious and sensible way.

“Take a test, ventilation, think about others – but above all, get a booster.”

This story will be updated throughout the day.